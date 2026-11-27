TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,977,259 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $85,403,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659,406 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $13,990,089,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 33,203,350 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $11,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,724,321 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,334,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,079,800 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,911,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $445.00 to $387.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $335.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.90). Alphabet had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Top Alphabet Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOOGL:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Alphabet Could Be the Safest Way to Own Anthropic

Alphabet’s stake in Anthropic could provide meaningful strategic and financial value. One report estimates the stake at about $137 billion and says Anthropic has committed to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033. Negative Sentiment: AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Alphabet’s spending and cash flow AI debt-insurance costs hit records

AI investment costs and cash flow are the clearest pressure points. Reports cite $51.4 billion in third-quarter capital spending and negative $9.1 billion in free cash flow; rising debt-insurance costs have also fueled concern about how hyperscalers will fund the AI buildout. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also points to slower Search growth and uncertainty about monetizing AI services, while several law firms publicized lead-plaintiff deadlines for a securities class action alleging investor harm during specified periods. The notices could weigh on sentiment, but are not evidence that the allegations have been proven. Zacks on Alphabet’s performance and risks Class-action deadline notice

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company best known as the parent of Google. Founded in 1998 as Google, the company reorganized under the Alphabet name in 2015. Sundar Pichai serves as Alphabet's chief executive officer and also leads Google. Google's services include its Search engine, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail and Google Play. The company also provides cloud computing and enterprise software through Google Cloud, sells devices such as Pixel phones, and offers subscriptions including YouTube Premium and Google One.

Featured Stories

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