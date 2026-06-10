TIAA Trust National Association Has $20.30 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1,427.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,749 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,807 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,590,346.58. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

See Also

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