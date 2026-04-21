Ticino Wealth Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,619 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $558,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $323,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day moving average is $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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