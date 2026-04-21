Ticino Wealth Takes $1.48 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,954,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $553,068,000 after purchasing an additional 852,854 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $152,931,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,150,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,712,715,000 after purchasing an additional 636,138 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0%

BDX opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103 shares of company stock worth $202,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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