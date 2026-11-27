Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,490 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,689 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,552,770 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,131.0% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 647 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.50). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Activity at Alibaba Group

In other Alibaba Group news, CFO Hong Xu sold 103,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,409,669.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,236. This represents a 20.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $91,855.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 613,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,644.70. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 999,971 shares of company stock worth $13,563,304. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group is a technology and commerce company founded in Hangzhou, China, in 1999 by Jack Ma and a group of co-founders. The company operates a range of businesses serving consumers, merchants and enterprises, with a focus on digital commerce and technology services. Its commerce platforms include Taobao and Tmall in China, Alibaba.com for business-to-business trade, and AliExpress and Lazada for international retail. Alibaba also provides cloud computing and related technology services through Alibaba Cloud, as well as logistics, local services and digital media offerings.

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