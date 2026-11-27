Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 392,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,593,000. PDD makes up approximately 8.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 71.2% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 19,748,294 shares of the company's stock worth $2,017,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,569,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $202,907,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,390 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,412,000 after purchasing an additional 325,066 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Research upgraded PDD from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDD from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.03. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $125.36.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $21.08 earnings per share. PDD's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc. is a multinational commerce group that operates online marketplaces connecting consumers with merchants. Its platforms include Pinduoduo, which serves shoppers in China, and Temu, a cross-border marketplace serving customers in numerous international markets. Pinduoduo offers a range of consumer goods and uses interactive shopping features, including group-buying experiences, to connect buyers with sellers. The platform also supports agricultural commerce by helping farmers and agricultural businesses reach consumers online.

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