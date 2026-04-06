Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.13% of Timken worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Timken by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Stock Down 0.0%

Timken stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.29%.Timken's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Timken's payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Further Reading

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