Timken Company (The) $TKR Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 214,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.14% of Timken worth $290,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Timken from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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