Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aeva Technologies worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aeva Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AEVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 20,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $436,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 658,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,927,554.32. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,371,612.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,537,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,534,071.32. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 863,922 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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