Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure cut Broadcom from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $479.23 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.11 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average is $361.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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