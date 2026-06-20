Titan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,773 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Titan Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after buying an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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