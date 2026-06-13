Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 987 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $307.60 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $322.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.13. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $243.84 and a 12-month high of $379.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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