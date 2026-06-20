Tobam Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 24,935.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in Natera were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after buying an additional 1,225,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Natera by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,140,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $545,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,987,000 after acquiring an additional 727,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,446.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $693,564.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,984,068.55. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,009.43. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 162,342 shares of company stock worth $35,283,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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