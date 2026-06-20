Tobam Purchases 7,938 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Tobam increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 2,192.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,178,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,031,840 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,146,749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948,948 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,091,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,331,293 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 496,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $611,724,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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