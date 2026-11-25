Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,222 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $65,022,000. Cameco comprises about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Cameco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $735,498,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,701,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $407,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,346,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $352,276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Cameco Stock Down 2.8%

CCJ opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a C$0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 22.0%. Cameco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Paradigm Capital initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

Cameco is a Canadian uranium company involved in the exploration, mining, milling, refining and conversion of uranium. Its operations include major uranium assets in Saskatchewan, and it has an interest in the Inkai uranium operation in Kazakhstan. The company supplies uranium and related products to nuclear energy producers around the world. Cameco also provides nuclear fuel services, including uranium conversion and the manufacture of fuel bundles for CANDU reactors. In addition, it owns a 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company, a supplier of nuclear power plant technologies, services and fuel.

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