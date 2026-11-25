Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 693,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $80,014,000. Newmont makes up approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Newmont at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,289,753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $671,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,505,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,820,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:NEM opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.26. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $477,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,419. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,383,272.60. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,646 shares of company stock worth $2,380,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. RBC Dominion Securities set a $155.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation is a gold-focused mining company that explores for, develops, and operates mines. Its products include gold as well as copper, silver, zinc, and lead, which are produced at some of its mining operations. Founded in 1921, Newmont has grown through exploration and acquisitions into an international mining company. Its operations and projects span North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Newmont is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Natascha Viljoen became the company's chief executive officer in 2025, succeeding Tom Palmer.

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