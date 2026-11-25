Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,972 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $75,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,583,115,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,763,263 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $9,750,123,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,178,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,884,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,930,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qualcomm from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Freedom Broker cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Grech sold 628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $102,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,106.71. This trade represents a 75.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $529,344.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,074.18. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.96 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $176.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Key Qualcomm News

These are some of the QCOM news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Article: Qualcomm gains as chip stocks rebound and investors refocus on recent growth drivers

Qualcomm rallied alongside semiconductor and AI stocks as markets bounced back from a selloff. Investors are also focusing on growth beyond smartphones: the company has highlighted data-center opportunities, reported strong automotive revenue, and secured a role in the planned Starlink Mobile 5G network. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Article: Is Qualcomm Stock As Cheap As It Looks Now?

Recent quarterly results slightly beat EPS expectations and exceeded revenue estimates, but the mixed picture offers limited clarity on the near-term outlook: revenue still fell year over year. The shares have also significantly underperformed the broader market over the past six months, adding to debate about whether the valuation is attractive. Negative Sentiment: Sales contraction remains a headwind: quarterly revenue declined 8.4% year over year, and EPS was well below the year-earlier result. A chief accounting officer also sold 628 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale is a modest negative signal, though its size and planned nature limit its significance. Article: Insider Selling: Qualcomm CAO Sells Stock

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company that develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products. Its chips and related systems are used in smartphones and other connected devices, with products spanning mobile processors, modem-radio frequency systems, and connectivity solutions. The Snapdragon brand includes platforms for mobile devices as well as computing, automotive, and extended-reality applications. Qualcomm also develops technology for automotive systems and the Internet of Things, including connectivity and processing solutions for vehicles, industrial equipment, and consumer devices.

Further Reading

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