Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.88 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,859 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 40,463 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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