Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $71,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Hepcludex (bulevirtide-gmod) for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the first and only approved treatment in the U.S. for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Article Title

The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), making it the for this rare and serious liver disease. That opens a new commercial opportunity in a high-unmet-need market. Positive Sentiment: Gilead also received a CHMP positive opinion in Europe for Trodelvy in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Article Title

Gilead also received a in Europe for in first-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, supporting broader international adoption of one of its key oncology products. Positive Sentiment: Gilead completed its Tubulis acquisition , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Gilead completed its , adding next-generation antibody-drug conjugate assets and strengthening its oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised near-term EPS estimates for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts at for some periods and maintained strong longer-term profit expectations, which can support investor confidence in Gilead’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the World Health Organization to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Gilead announced a renewed collaboration with the to help eliminate visceral leishmaniasis, a public-health initiative that is strategically positive but likely not an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst updates trimmed certain 2026–2028 earnings estimates, which may temper enthusiasm around the stock’s longer-term growth rate, even as recent product news remains favorable. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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