Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 111,632 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $41,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $137.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.12 and a beta of 1.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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