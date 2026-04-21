Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,644 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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