Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,765 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 26,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,759,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TOL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $148.76 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.50 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Toll Brothers's revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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