Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,759,000 after acquiring an additional 123,150 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Toll Brothers by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,603,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $757,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.88.

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Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.22. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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