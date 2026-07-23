Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,016 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TOL stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Further Reading

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