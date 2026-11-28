Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,677 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 462,425 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.59% of Toll Brothers worth $73,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,696,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,505,828 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $577,585,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,634,883 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $220,301,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $164,804,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,912,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen East sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $108,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,185.58. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $158.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilding company focused primarily on designing, building, marketing and selling luxury residential properties. Its offerings include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and active-adult communities, with designs and features tailored to different locations and buyers. Founded in 1967 by brothers Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll, the company has expanded from its Pennsylvania roots to serve homebuyers in markets across the United States. In addition to homebuilding, its activities include land development and services such as mortgage financing, title insurance and property management.

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