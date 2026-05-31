Toro Company (The) $TTC Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 379.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,030 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Toro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Toro by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 25,896 shares of the company's stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $11,957,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,824,327.90. This trade represents a 75.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke sold 4,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $492,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $268,777.60. The trade was a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. Toro Company has a 12-month low of $67.04 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

Further Reading

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