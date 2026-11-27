Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125,716 shares of the cable giant's stock after buying an additional 1,910,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $68,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,864,921 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,173,232,000 after buying an additional 3,783,234 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,585,616 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $259,877,000 after purchasing an additional 227,452 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Comcast by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,634,612 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $209,649,000 after buying an additional 2,464,361 shares during the period. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $135,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cable giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.22 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut Comcast from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

Comcast is a media and technology company that provides broadband, video, wireless and voice services, primarily through its Xfinity brand. It also produces and distributes television programming, films and other content through NBCUniversal, and operates theme parks and streaming services. The company traces its roots to American Cable Systems, founded in 1963, and adopted the Comcast name in 1969. Comcast expanded beyond cable operations through its acquisition of NBCUniversal, completed in 2011, and its acquisition of Sky in 2018.

Further Reading

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