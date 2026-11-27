Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011,897 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,585,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.28% of Boston Scientific worth $175,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,918 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

BSX stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets devices used in a range of interventional medical specialties. Its products support physicians in diagnosing and treating conditions through minimally invasive procedures. The company's offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and peripheral interventions, as well as products for endoscopy, urology and neuromodulation. These technologies are used to address conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, digestive and urinary systems, and nervous system.

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