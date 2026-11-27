Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303,929 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $35,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 13,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $135.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.26. Newmont had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,383,272.60. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $419,411.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,695.64. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,140. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $154.00 price target on Newmont in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $127.50 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation is a gold mining company that explores for, develops, and operates mines. Its business also produces copper, silver, zinc, and lead, often as byproducts of gold mining. Founded in 1921, Newmont has grown through mine development and acquisitions, including its 2023 acquisition of Australian miner Newcrest Mining. The company's operations and projects span several regions, including North America, South America, Australia, Africa, and Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading

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