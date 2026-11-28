Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 240.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 179,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $373,045.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,954.22. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Sternlicht sold 4,697 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $510,235.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,781,627.56. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,040. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. China Intl Cap raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $82.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.73.

Get Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies is a global beauty company that develops, markets and sells prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare products. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, La Mer, Aveda and Jo Malone London. Founded in 1946 by Estée and Joseph Lauder, the company began with a small range of skincare products and has since expanded into a broad portfolio of beauty brands. Its products are sold through department stores, specialty retailers, salons and e-commerce channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report