Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 177.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,676 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 511,044 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.89% of CG Oncology worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $444,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,978,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,705,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 24.5% in the second quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,236 shares of the company's stock worth $134,017,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, CEO Arthur Kuan acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 228,916 shares in the company, valued at $18,056,894.08. This represents a 15.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,040 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CG Oncology from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CG Oncology from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Price Performance

CG Oncology stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.35.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 3,851.09%. On average, analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for bladder cancer. Based in Irvine, California, the company's research centers on therapies delivered directly into the bladder. Its lead investigational therapy, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec (formerly CG0070), is an oncolytic immunotherapy being developed for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, including disease that has not responded to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) treatment. The modified virus is designed to target cancer cells and stimulate an immune response.

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