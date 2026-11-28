Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 521,929 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $24,254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.86% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,609,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $4,470,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $35,377,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,652,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company's stock.

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KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $50.29 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. KB Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KB Home from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Profile

KB Home is a U.S. homebuilding company that plans and builds residential communities, primarily offering single-family homes and townhomes. Its homes are designed for a range of buyers, and the company allows customers to personalize aspects of their homes through its built-to-order approach. Founded in 1957 as Kaufman & Broad, the company adopted the KB Home name in 2001. It serves homebuyers in markets across the United States, with operations in Western, Southwestern and Southeastern regions.

See Also

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