Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,846,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,762,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166,552 shares of the company's stock worth $141,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 308.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,096,357 shares of the company's stock worth $130,532,000 after acquiring an additional 827,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 921,908 shares of the company's stock worth $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 184,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP John Darby sold 4,858 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $588,255.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,086,714.69. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE EHC opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.77 and a 52 week high of $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a U.S. healthcare provider focused on inpatient rehabilitation. The company operates rehabilitation hospitals that care for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders and major orthopedic procedures. Its hospitals provide coordinated care through teams that may include physicians, nurses and physical, occupational and speech therapists. Treatment is designed to help patients regain function and independence and prepare for a return home or to another care setting.

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