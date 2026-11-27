Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) by 2,995.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.53% of MarketAxess worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts: Sign Up

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $165.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.98 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director William Cruger, Jr. sold 6,164 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $1,005,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,185.60. This represents a 60.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,242 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $129.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MarketAxess from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. operates an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities. Its marketplace connects institutional investors and broker-dealers, enabling them to trade bonds and other debt instruments through electronic tools such as request-for-quote and open trading protocols. The platform supports trading across a range of fixed-income markets, including U.S. and European corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging-market debt and other securities. MarketAxess also provides market data and trading analytics to help clients assess prices and make trading decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MarketAxess, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MarketAxess wasn't on the list.

While MarketAxess currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report