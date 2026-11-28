Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 994,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.79% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 65.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 293,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,883 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zai Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, Director Richard Gaynor acquired 1,228 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $33,389.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 81,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,628.35. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Zai Lab Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $23.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.77. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 44.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $108.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for patients with serious diseases. Its research and development programs focus on oncology, immunology, neuroscience and infectious diseases. Founded in 2014 by biopharmaceutical executive Samantha Du, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and operates in China and the United States. It advances its own drug candidates and works with international partners to develop and bring therapies to market. Zai Lab's portfolio includes medicines and development programs for cancers and other conditions, including therapies introduced through licensing and collaboration agreements.

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