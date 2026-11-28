Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 128,635 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in American Tower were worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $7,490,943,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,194,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,671,513,000 after buying an additional 128,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,096,186,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,853,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $793,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,526,261 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $740,361,000 after acquiring an additional 186,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.06 and a 1 year high of $202.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 100.99%.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth Dowling sold 952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $176,891.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,855,772.73. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops communications infrastructure. Its portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, rooftop sites and other locations where communications providers install network equipment. The company leases space on its sites to wireless carriers and other customers, and provides related services such as site acquisition, development and maintenance. Through its subsidiary CoreSite, American Tower also operates data centers in the United States.

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