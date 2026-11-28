Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,790 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 33,667,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in eBay were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 97.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $127.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. eBay's payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $3,824,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 74,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,985.74. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Sweetnam sold 35,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,173,783.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,818.82. The trade was a 34.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 254,341 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

These are some of the EBAY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A holiday-sales outlook cited eBay among online retailers positioned to benefit from forecasts that online shopping will outpace in-store growth. That could support marketplace activity during the season, though it is an industry forecast rather than company-specific guidance. Read the article

A holiday-sales outlook cited eBay among online retailers positioned to benefit from forecasts that online shopping will outpace in-store growth. That could support marketplace activity during the season, though it is an industry forecast rather than company-specific guidance. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article considers whether growth in recommerce—resale and secondhand commerce—could change the investment narrative for eBay, but the headline does not specify new financial estimates or conclusions. Read the article

A recent article considers whether growth in recommerce—resale and secondhand commerce—could change the investment narrative for eBay, but the headline does not specify new financial estimates or conclusions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Iannone disclosed sales totaling roughly 35,700 shares across two transactions. The reported CEO sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which provides context, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Read the insider-trading report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on eBay from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised eBay from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised eBay from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised eBay to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers, including individuals and businesses. Users can list new and pre-owned goods for sale through auction-style listings or fixed-price offers across categories such as electronics, fashion, home and garden, collectibles, and vehicles. The company also offers services and tools that support marketplace transactions, including payments, shipping options, advertising, and product authentication in select categories. Its platforms include eBay and specialized experiences such as eBay Motors.

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