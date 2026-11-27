Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 565,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Lam Research were worth $153,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidFirst Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 65,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 348.8% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 28,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 190,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,534,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 42,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total value of $1,512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,056.52. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 9,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.74, for a total value of $3,007,970.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,607,966.30. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,606. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $420.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

More Lam Research News

These are some of the LRCX news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Growing demand for AI and high-performance-computing chips is creating opportunities in advanced packaging equipment, where Lam is reportedly winning new business. Advanced Packaging Drives Lam Research's Growth: Can It Gain More Share?

Growing demand for AI and high-performance-computing chips is creating opportunities in advanced packaging equipment, where Lam is reportedly winning new business. Neutral Sentiment: Lam ranked among a publisher’s most oversold semiconductor stocks, reflecting potential recovery interest but also recent volatility and valuation concerns. Is Lam Research Oversold?

Lam ranked among a publisher’s most oversold semiconductor stocks, reflecting potential recovery interest but also recent volatility and valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Lam has also been caught in a wider selloff in chip and technology stocks, adding market-wide pressure beyond company-specific concerns. LRCX Stock Is Down: AI-Led Chip Selloff

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.97. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.14 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 32.34%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs and manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors. Its wafer-fabrication products support processes including plasma etch, thin-film deposition, photoresist removal and wafer cleaning, which help manufacturers build the increasingly complex structures found in chips. The company also provides services and technical support for its equipment, including maintenance, upgrades and process optimization. These offerings help semiconductor manufacturers maintain and improve production across the life of their fabrication tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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