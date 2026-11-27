State Street Corp trimmed its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD - Free Report) TSE: TD by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,988 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,836,452 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $325,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,078 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,674 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 129.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0%

TD opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 30th that permits the company to repurchase $7.14 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, commonly known as TD Bank Group, is a Canadian financial services company headquartered in Toronto. Its history dates to 1855, when the Bank of Toronto was established; it became The Toronto-Dominion Bank following the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD serves customers in Canada and the United States through businesses that include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance and wholesale banking. Its services include deposit accounts, lending, credit cards, investment advice and financial markets services.

See Also

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