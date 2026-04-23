Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,103 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 465,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,431. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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