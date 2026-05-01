Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,311 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $482.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $430.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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