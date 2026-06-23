Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after purchasing an additional 856,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS announced a $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Article: UPS Extends Complex Healthcare Logistics Lead with $48 Million Investment in Temperature-Controlled Freight Cross-Dock Facilities

UPS announced a in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Positive Sentiment: UPS is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Article: UPS Harnesses AI to Boost Network Efficiency and Shipment Visibility

UPS is also expanding the use of across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted UPS is exploring outsourcing some UK parcel delivery work to third-party couriers, a possible cost-cutting move that may help efficiency but could also signal labor restructuring. Article: UPS explores outsourcing UK parcel delivery to third-party couriers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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