Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.38.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $330.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here