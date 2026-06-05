Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Halliburton Company $HAL

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,181 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 1.6% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,064,992. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $8,189,830.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 416,991 shares of company stock worth $16,846,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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