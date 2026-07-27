TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,978 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 616,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TotalEnergies worth $248,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock worth $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,917,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $86.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.29%.The business had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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