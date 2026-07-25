TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,075 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $82,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Maseco LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

Key TotalEnergies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8%

TTE opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $94.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 8.29%.The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

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