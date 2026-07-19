TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $50,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

Here are the key news stories impacting TotalEnergies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Reuters: TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally

TotalEnergies said the war-driven rally in oil and gas prices should boost second-quarter profit, with the company expecting stronger Q2 earnings than previously anticipated. Positive Sentiment: The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. WSJ: TotalEnergies Lowers Estimated Production Hit From Iran War

The company also lowered its estimated production hit from the Middle East conflict after restarting output in some regional countries, reducing a key near-term risk. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for TotalEnergies, signaling improved earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: TotalEnergies forecasts stronger second-quarter earnings but shares fall on softer LNG outlook

Recent coverage also notes that despite a stronger earnings outlook, shares dipped at times on a softer LNG trading outlook, which tempers some of the enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: A broader comparison piece from Zacks argued Chevron has a slight long-term edge over TotalEnergies, but this is more a valuation/portfolio debate than a direct catalyst for TTE. Zacks: CVX vs. TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $57.39 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $49.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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