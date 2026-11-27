State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,090 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $53,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TotalEnergies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Freedom Broker upgraded TotalEnergies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.19. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE is a France-based integrated energy company with operations spanning the production, processing, marketing and distribution of energy. Its activities include oil and natural gas exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, refining and petrochemicals, as well as fuel sales and related services. The company is also expanding its electricity business, including renewable power generation from sources such as solar and wind, along with power trading and energy storage. Its products and services serve businesses, governments and consumers in markets around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

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