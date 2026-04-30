TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 127.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,205 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,330,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,641,693,000 after buying an additional 40,192,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,802,968 shares of the company's stock worth $601,804,000 after buying an additional 888,574 shares during the period. Bank of Italy acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $422,957,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,842,244 shares of the company's stock worth $229,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,117 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key TotalEnergies News

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.44. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised TotalEnergies from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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