TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $89,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,337,330,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,668,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,245,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,380,511 shares of the company's stock worth $2,641,693,000 after buying an additional 40,192,677 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,982,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

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TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.14.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised TotalEnergies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded TotalEnergies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

Key Stories Impacting TotalEnergies

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TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

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